UAE leaders congratulate Sri Lankan President on National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, President of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is observed on 4th February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Rajapaksa and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on the occasion.