UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muʿizzaddin of Brunei on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to the Sultan of Brunei on the occasion.