UAE Leaders Congratulate Sultan Of Brunei On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of his country's National Day celebrations, marked on 23rd February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to the Sultan of Brunei on the occasion.

