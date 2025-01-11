UAE Leaders Congratulate Sultan Of Oman On Accession Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 12:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Sultan of Oman on the occasion.
