UAE Leaders Congratulate Sultan Of Oman On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 50th National Day, observed on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham, on the occasion.

