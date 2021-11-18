UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 51st National Day, observed on 18th November.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.