UAE Leaders Congratulate Swiss President On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Swiss President on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Simonetta Sommaruga, President of the Swiss Confederation, on the occasion of her country's National Day, which is observed on 1st August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Sommaruga.

More Stories From Middle East

