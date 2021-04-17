UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Syrian President On National Day

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Syrian president on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on the National Day of the Arab Republic of Syria.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Syrian President.

