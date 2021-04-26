UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Tanzanian President On Union Day

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Samia Hassan of Tanzania on the occasion of her country's Union Day, marked annually on 26th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Tanzanian President.

