UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 5th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Thai King and to the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.