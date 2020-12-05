UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Thai King On National Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 5th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Thai King and to the country's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Thailand UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid December

Recent Stories

Five people injured in road mishap

18 minutes ago

Philippines to Spend Upwards of $1.5Bln on COVID-1 ..

22 minutes ago

WHO warns virus crisis not over as vaccine rollout ..

24 minutes ago

Dubai Customs to displaysmart systems and platform ..

36 minutes ago

Turkmenistan expands the internationalcooperation ..

41 minutes ago

People will support PDM rally in Lahore, says Rana ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.