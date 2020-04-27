UAE leaders congratulate Togo President on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed annually on 27th April.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Gnassingbé. Their Highnesses also congratulated the country's Prime Minister, Komi Sélom Klassou, on the occasion.