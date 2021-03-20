UAE leaders congratulate Tunisian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on March 20th.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Saied, and to Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on the occasion.