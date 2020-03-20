UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Tunisian President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Tunisian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Kais Saied of Tunisia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched two similar messages to the Tunisian leader.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also cabled congratulations to Elyes Fakhfakh, Prime Minister of Tunisia.

