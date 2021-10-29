UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his country's Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to the Turkish President on the occasion.