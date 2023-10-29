Open Menu

UAE Leaders Congratulate Turkish President On Republic Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2023 | 02:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye on the occasion of the Republic Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Erdoğan.

