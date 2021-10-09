UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ugandan President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 02:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of congratulations to Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of greetings to President Museveni.

