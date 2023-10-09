UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages to President Museven and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.