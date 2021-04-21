UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate UK's Queen Elizabeth On Her Birthday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate UK's Queen Elizabeth on her birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on the occasion of Her Majesty's birthday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth on the occasion.

