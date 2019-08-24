UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ukraine On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ukraine on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on the occasion of his country's Independence Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President. Their Highnesses also congratulated Ukraine's Prime Minister, Volodymyr Groysman, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence

Recent Stories

FTA begins procedures on updated excise goods

6 minutes ago

SCMC launches school supplies campaign for Yemen&# ..

21 minutes ago

ICCI for launching micro credit scheme for farmer ..

26 minutes ago

Sufficient quantity of firework seized; accused ar ..

26 minutes ago

Speaker KP assembly reaches home after performing ..

26 minutes ago

Police in Kohat held 40 suspects

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.