UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulate Ukrainian President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:00 AM

UAE leaders congratulate Ukrainian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President.

Their Highnesses also congratulated Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 August 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Afghan Talbans to arrive in Islamabad tonight

2 hours ago

LCCI President appreciates govt for income tax ref ..

2 hours ago

World Muslim Communities Council organises virtual ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Police officer participates in analysis, pub ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.