UAE leaders congratulate Ukrainian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Ukrainian President.

Their Highnesses also congratulated Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the occasion.