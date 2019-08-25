UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Uruguay On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Tabaré Vázquez of Uruguay on occasion of his country's Independence Day celebrations, which fall on 25th August of each year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Vázquez.

