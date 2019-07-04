UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate US President On Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Donald Trump of the United States of America, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 4th July.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Trump on the occasion.

