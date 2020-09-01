UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 1st September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar congratulatory messages to President Mirziyoyev. Their Highnesses also dispatched congratulatory messages to Abdulla Nigmatovich Aripov, Uzbekistani Prime Minister, on the occasion.