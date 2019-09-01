UAE leaders congratulate Uzbekistani President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on September 1st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar messages to President Mirziyoyev and to the country's PM Abdulla Aripov, on the occasion.