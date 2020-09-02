UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Vietnamese President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on 2nd September.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Trong and to the country's PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on the occasion.

