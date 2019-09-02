UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Vietnamese President On Independence Day

Mon 02nd September 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Nguyen Phu Trong of Vietnam, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is observed on September 2nd.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have sent similar messages to President Trong and to the country's PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the occasion.

