UAE Leaders Congratulate Zimbabwean President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Mnangagwa on the occasion.

