UAE leaders congratulate Zimbabwean President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Zimbabwean President.