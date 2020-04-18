UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Zimbabwean President On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 01:15 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th April 2020 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day anniversary.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to President Mnangagwa on the occasion.

