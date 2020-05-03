UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Congratulation Polish President On Constitution Day

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:00 PM

UAE leaders congratulation Polish President on Constitution Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Andrzej Duda of Poland, on the occasion of his country's Constitution Day celebrations, observed annually on 3rd May.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Duda. Their Highnesses also congratulated the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Poland May

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

11 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

11 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

11 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.