Open Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To King Of Morocco Over Earthquake Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2023 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, over the victims of the earthquakes that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Mohammed VI.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Dubai Rashid Morocco All Court

Recent Stories

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determinati ..

ZHO, EFCAD sign MoU to train people of determination in falconry

20 minutes ago
 Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II ..

Etihad Town Achieves Early Possession of Phase II (Technically Approved as Arcos ..

48 minutes ago
 NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of ..

NHRI participates in workshop on accreditation of national human rights institut ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers cond ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, offers condolences over earthquake victim ..

2 hours ago
 South Africa start ODI series with a win, after fa ..

South Africa start ODI series with a win, after facing whitewash in T20I series

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Paki ..

Nawaz Sharif announces intention to return to Pakistan next month

2 hours ago
Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 live ..

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude claims nearly 300 lives in Morocco

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination c ..

Sharjah to launch seasonal influenza vaccination campaign

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UA ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets Armenia FM; reiterates UAE&#039;s commitment to strengt ..

14 hours ago
 698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation f ..

698 cases benefit from Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination&#03 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East