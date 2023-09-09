UAE leaders extend condolences to King of Morocco over earthquake victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco, over the victims of the earthquakes that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to King Mohammed VI.