UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To President Of Pakistan Over Floods Victims

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 09:45 PM

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to Arif Alvi, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, over the victims of the floods that hit the country, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to President Alvi.

