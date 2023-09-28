Open Menu

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To President Of Iraq Over Victims Of Fire

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Iraq over victims of fire

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to President Abdul Latif Rashid of Iraq over the victims of the fire in Nineveh province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar condolence messages to the President of Iraq.

