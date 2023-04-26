UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Extend Condolences To Saudi King Over Death Of Prince Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 09:15 PM

UAE leaders extend condolences to Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Saudi Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.9 bn in realty transactions Wednesday

12 minutes ago
 Rosstat Stops Publishing Data on Oil Production in ..

Rosstat Stops Publishing Data on Oil Production in Russia

10 minutes ago
 Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% in Q1 2023, Reac ..

Russian Gas Production Down 14.1% in Q1 2023, Reaches 149 Bln Cubic Meters - Ros ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Coal Production Down 2.8% Y-O-Y in March ..

Russia's Coal Production Down 2.8% Y-O-Y in March to 36.5 Mln Tons - Statistics ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia's LNG Production Amounted to 2.9Mln Tons in ..

Russia's LNG Production Amounted to 2.9Mln Tons in March - Rosstat

10 minutes ago
 South Africa Cannot Quit ICC Before BRICS Summit i ..

South Africa Cannot Quit ICC Before BRICS Summit in August - Legal Expert

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.