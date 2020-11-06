UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Extend Sympathies To Vietnamese President Over Floods Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of condolences to President Nguyn Phú Trong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on victims of the recent floods.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also extended sympathies to the Vietnamese President.

