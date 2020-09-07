UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Brazilian President On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Bolsonaro on the occasion.

