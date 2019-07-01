UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Canada's Governor General On National Day

UAE leaders greet Canada's Governor General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, on the occasion of Canada Day, which is marked on 1st July.

Similar greetings were sent to the Governor General by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed dispatched similar messages to Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

