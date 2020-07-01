UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Canada's Governor General On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders greet Canada's Governor General on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, on the occasion of her country's National Day known as "Canada Day", marked on 1st July.

Similar greetings were sent to the Governor General by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Their Highnesses also dispatched similar messages to Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

