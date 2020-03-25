UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Greek President On Independence Day

Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:30 PM

UAE leaders greet Greek President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou of Greece, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day, which is marked on 25th March.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Sakellaropoulou.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar messages to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

