UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on his successful surgery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Pope Francis.