UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Greet Pope Francis On Successful Surgery

Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

UAE leaders greet Pope Francis on successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on his successful surgery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to Pope Francis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Church

Recent Stories

No change in speed of radar control on Sheikh Zaye ..

3 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits ZU senior projects 2021

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1,517 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deat ..

49 minutes ago

Shilpa Shety makes her industry comeback with a bl ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber explores UAE food e-commerce dynamic ..

1 hour ago

Odho comes in support of Bushra Ansar against onli ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.