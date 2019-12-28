UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Pope Tawadros II On Christmas

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Sat 28th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, conveyed greetings of the UAE leadership and Government to Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, on the occasion of Christmas.

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2019) - Juma Mubarak Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to Egypt, conveyed greetings of the UAE leadership and Government to Pope Tawadros II, Pope of Alexandria, Patriarch of the See of St. Mark, on the occasion of Christmas.

This came during a visit made today by Al Junaibi to the Patriarchal Residence in Abassiya, Cairo. He was accompanied during his visit by diplomats and the Coptic staff of the embassy.

The meeting touched on the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Egypt and ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

The two sides praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to set up the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi.

Pope Tawadros II expressed appreciation to the UAE's role in promoting the culture of tolerance.

