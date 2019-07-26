UAE leaders greet President of Liberia on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President George Weah of Liberia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President George Weah of Liberia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Weah.