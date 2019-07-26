UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Greet President Of Liberia On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:45 PM

UAE leaders greet President of Liberia on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President George Weah of Liberia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President George Weah of Liberia, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Weah.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Liberia Rashid George Independence

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for launc ..

7 minutes ago

Some relief for Bayer as court slashes $2 bn Round ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), IdeaG ..

5 minutes ago

France warns Johnson against 'provocations' ahead ..

7 minutes ago

Seven Deputy Superintendent Jail reshuffled in Pes ..

7 minutes ago

Central Bank of Russia Says Reduces Key Rate by 25 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.