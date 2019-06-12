UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Greet President Of Philippines On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 07:15 PM

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 12th June 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Duterte.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Philippines June 2019

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack targeting Saudi Arab ..

4 minutes ago

DIFC enacts new &#039;Employment Law&#039; issued ..

4 minutes ago

China encourages businesses to diversify foreign t ..

5 minutes ago

16 rural women entrepreneurs complete e-Marketing ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's Ryabkov Says Possible Putin-Trump Meeting ..

5 minutes ago

Russia to Welcome Any Progress in US-Iran Dialogue ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.