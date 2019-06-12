UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Independence Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) ABU DHABI, 12th June 2019 (WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to President Duterte.