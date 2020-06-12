UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet President Of Philippines On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:30 PM



ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar cables to President Duterte.

