UAE leaders greet Prince of Monaco on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Albert II, the sovereign Prince of Monaco, on the occasion of the National Day of his country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar greetings to Prince Albert II.