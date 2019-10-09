UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Greet Ugandan President On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 9th October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar congratulatory messages to President Museveni and to the Ugandan Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, on the occasion.

