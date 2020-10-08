UAE leaders hails Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Crown Prince

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait on naming Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa wished Sheikh Mishal success in performing his duties and to support Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah in continuing the development and progress witnessed by the sisterly state of Kuwait.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir on the occasion, wishing him good health, progress, and prosperity.