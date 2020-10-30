UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Inquire After Health Of Algerian President After Reportedly Contracting COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 09:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who have reportedly contracted COVID-19, wishing him speedy recovery.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the president of Algeria.

