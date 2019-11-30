UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Observe Commemoration Day At Wahat Al Karama

Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE Leaders observe Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates marked the Commemoration Day at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi Saturday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the Emirati martyrs' memory will remain indelible in the UAE people's consciousness.

Elsewhere across the country, ministries, schools and offices observed a minute’s silence today to honour Emiratis who have martyred while serving their country.

Wahat Al Karama is Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds made by the UAE martyrs while defending and protecting their homeland.

Observing the national occasion as well were Their Highnesses the UAE Crown Princes, Sheikhs and state guests.

