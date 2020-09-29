UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of Kuwait

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his message, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahamd.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Sheikh Nawaf.