UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences On Death Of Emir Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Emir of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahamd Al-Sabah, Deputy Emir and Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his message, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahamd.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to Sheikh Nawaf.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Kuwait Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Armenia Cancels Visit of Delegation to Russia for ..

54 seconds ago

Govt spending around US $ 10 bln per annum for deb ..

55 seconds ago

World Heart Day observed

1 minute ago

Finnish President Cancels Annual Independence Day ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide visits Mines, Minerals Blocs a ..

3 minutes ago

Five illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.